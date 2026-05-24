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Teen Tourist Dies After Altercation At Varanasi's Namo Ghat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 13:49 IST

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A 17-year-old tourist tragically died following a scuffle with security guards at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about safety at popular tourist destinations.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old tourist from Sonbhadra died after a scuffle at Varanasi's Namo Ghat.
  • The altercation reportedly involved private security guards at the ghat.
  • Police have detained four individuals in connection with the incident.
  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tourist's death at Namo Ghat.

A 17-year-old tourist from Sonbhadra died on Sunday after an alleged scuffle with private security guards at the Namo Ghat in Varanasi, police said.

Details of the Namo Ghat Incident

Kotwali Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Pratap Singh said that in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day in the Namo Ghat area under the Adampur police station limits, four persons have been detained.

 

He said a group of tourists from Sonbhadra had come to visit the ghat when an argument broke out with private security guards deployed at the ramp gate over an issue. The altercation soon turned violent, in which one person, identified as Rajesh Chintu, 17, sustained injuries.

The injured boy was rushed to the divisional hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Singh said.

Police Investigation Underway

After reaching the spot, the police detained four persons in connection with the case, he said.

The ACP said CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined, and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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