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Boy Dies After Alleged Beating Over Mobile Theft in Varanasi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 11:29 IST

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A 16-year-old boy in Varanasi, India, tragically died after a brutal beating allegedly stemming from accusations of mobile phone theft, prompting a police investigation and arrests.

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old boy in Varanasi died after allegedly being beaten over suspicion of stealing a mobile phone.
  • The victim was allegedly taken to an underpass and assaulted with sticks by a group of people.
  • Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against several individuals, including Ramesh alias Bablu Patel, who has been arrested.
  • Authorities are actively searching for the remaining suspects involved in the alleged beating and death.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death with sticks over suspicion of mobile theft here, police said on Monday.

According to police, on Saturday night, when Sonu Ali (16) was at his house, six people entered and accused him of stealing a mobile phone.

 

The victim's mother, in her complaint, alleged that the accused, Ramesh alias Bablu Patel, forcibly took her son to an underpass near a petrol pump in Panditpur and assaulted him with sticks, leaving him critically injured.

The accused later took him to the Bhadwar police outpost and continued to level theft allegations.

Police later took Ali to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on his mother's complaint, an FIR was registered against Ramesh alias Bablu Patel, Ravi Patel, Rohit, Govind, Gaurav Pal, Azad Ali and an unidentified person, Rohania Station House Officer (SHO) Raju Singh said.

Ramesh has been arrested in the matter, while efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, the officer said. He added that a detailed probe is on in the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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