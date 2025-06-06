No headway in search for missing Indore tourist in Meghalaya

Rescuers on Thursday made no headway in the search for Sonam Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore whose husband was found dead in a gorge a few days ago, in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, the police said.

IMAGE: Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. Photograph: X

Heavy rainfall and low visibility affected the search operation in Sohra area.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and his wife Sonam had gone missing on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Sohra area. His body was found on Monday in a gorge 20 km from the village, while a search is underway for his wife.

"Extreme weather conditions at Sohra today made the movement of rescuers difficult. Very heavy rainfall and low visibility affected the search and rescue operations," East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told PTI.

The NDRF is leading the search for Sonam Raghuvanshi in the area where her husband's body was found, even as SDRF, mountaineers and a special team of the state police are using drones to search for any traces that could provide any clue regarding the missing woman.

While Raja Raghuvanshi was cremated in Indore on Wednesday, his family members remained anxious abut the whereabouts of Sonam, especially since the search was halted due to heavy rainfall and foggy conditions.

"We believe Sonam is alive. We are anxious because of the slow progress of the search operation. We want the government and the chief minister to expedite the search," her brother Govind told PTI.

He said the family is waiting for the Raja's autopsy report from the hospital.

Several women's organisations in the state have condemned the brutal murder of the tourist.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of Raja from Indore, who tragically lost his life while on his honeymoon in Sohra. We strongly condemn this unfortunate incident and urge the government to take immediate action to book the perpetrators and expedite the search for his wife, Sonam Raghuwanshi, who is still missing," the Mothers' Union said in a statement here.

A woman's body from Tura also requested the government for proactive measures for the safety and security of tourists.

Condoling the demise of Raja, Civil Society Women Organisation president Agnes Kharshiing said the government should leave no stone unturned to find Sonam.

The police have recovered a bloodstained weapon which they believed was used in the murder of Raja, while a raincoat was also found in Mawkma village, a few kilometres from the gorge where Raja's body was discovered.

Mawkma is located between the crime scene and Sohrarim, where the scooter used by the couple was found abandoned on May 23.

A murder case has been registered and the police have instituted a special investigation team (SIT) probe the incident.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday expressed deepest condolences to the family members of Raja and said his government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that those behind the murder are brought to the book.

On Raghuvanshi family's demand for a CBI probe, the chief minister said the government will take an appropriate decision.

Terming the incident as very unfortunate, Sangma also described it as something which nobody had seen in Meghalaya before.

The couple, hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, arrived at Mawlakhiat village on May 22 on a rented scooter.

They parked their scooter and trekked 3,000 steps down the gorge to visit the famous living rootbridges at Nongriat village, where they stayed the night and left the homestay the following morning.

On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra following which the police were informed and the initial search operation was planned with the help of the local villagers.

Earlier this year, a Hungarian tourist -- Puskas Zsolt -- went missing soon after he started his trek to the living rootbridge and he was found dead 12 days later.

While the police have ruled out any foul play in his death, medical reports indicated he died due to a fall.