Varanasi Businessman Killed In Mob Violence; Arrests Made

A Varanasi businessman tragically died after a mob attack sparked by a car accident, prompting a police investigation and multiple arrests.

Key Points A businessman in Varanasi died after allegedly being attacked by a mob following a car accident.

Police have registered a case against named and unnamed individuals in connection with the incident.

The victim, identified as Manish Singh, was attacked after a dispute escalated following an accident involving a woman.

Four accused have been arrested, and raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects in the Varanasi mob attack case.

A 38-year-old businessman was beaten to death allegedly by a mob in Ghamhapur village of Varanasi, an officer said on Tuesday, adding that four accused have been arrested.

Police Investigation Into Varanasi Mob Killing

Police have registered a case against eight named individuals and seven unidentified persons in connection with this incident. Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused, they said.

The victim has been identified as Manish Singh.

Details Of The Incident

DCP (Gomti Zone) Neetu Kadyan said that on Sunday night, while Singh was returning home from his factory, his car was involved in an accident involving a woman. Following the incident, a dispute escalated into a violent clash, resulting in Singh's death at the spot due to severe injuries.

Kadyan further said that based on a written complaint filed by the deceased's family members, police have registered a case at the Phoolpur police station.

Raids are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining accused, the DCP added.