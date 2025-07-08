HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Teen lovers found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi

Teen lovers found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 08, 2025 11:58 IST

A 16-year-old boy and a girl were found dead under suspicious circumstances at the girl's residence in Delhi's Najafgarh, an official said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in the Nagli area of Dwarka's Najafgarh on Sunday evening, the official said.

According to police sources, the two teenagers were in a relationship, which had earlier led to disputes between their families. The matter had reportedly escalated to legal proceedings but was later resolved through a mutual settlement.

 

"The bodies were discovered in a room of the girl's house and no external injuries were observed during the initial inspection. The room was locked from inside and the police are currently treating the case as a suspected suicide," a senior police officer said.

"The bodies were sent for post-mortem and handed over to the families after the examination. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received," the officer said.

The boy's family, however, has alleged that the girl's relatives were behind the deaths. They alleged that the boy was called to the girl's home as part of a conspiracy and murdered. The family further alleged that during the time of the settlement, the girl's uncle had threatened to kill the boy.

"The matter is being probed from all possible angles," the officer added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
