Moradabad Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Twin Sister After Breakup

In a tragic incident in Moradabad, a man allegedly stabbed his twin sister to death, reportedly triggered by emotional distress following a recent breakup, leading to his arrest and a police investigation.

Key Points A man in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his twin sister.

The accused, Hardik, was reportedly suffering from emotional distress following a breakup.

The victim, Himshikha, was allegedly stabbed repeatedly in the chest and neck.

The twins' mother was also attacked when she tried to intervene.

Hardik has been arrested and is in judicial custody.

Just days after Holi, tragedy struck Neelima Sharma's family when her 25-year-old son allegedly stabbed his twin sister to death in their home in Moradabad district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 6 at around 1.15 pm.

Majhola police station SHO Ravinder Kumar said that the deceased has been identified as Himshikha, while the accused is her twin brother Hardik.

In the FIR, Neelima stated that Hardik had been struggling emotionally ever since he broke up with his partner several months ago, and he had often been aggressive toward his sister.

"My daughter, who was working at Wipro in Gurugram, was also pursuing her MBA there. My son Hardik, who completed his BTech, was also employed in Gurugram. He was in a relationship with a girl, but they broke up seven to eight months ago. Since then, he has not communicated properly and occasionally behaved in a dejected manner. He has been aggressive toward Himshikha and has shown signs of depression following the breakup," Neelima explained.

She also noted that her daughter used to console Hardik while they were in Gurugram.

The Stabbing Incident

Describing the incident, Neelima said, "On March 6, Hardik and Himshikha were at home while I was in another room. Suddenly, I heard Himshikha screaming, and I rushed to their room. I saw Hardik pinning my daughter to the corner of the bed, repeatedly stabbing her in the chest and neck with a knife."

When Neelima ran in to save her daughter, Hardik attacked her with the same knife, clearly intending to kill. Hearing Neelima's screams, neighbours rushed into the house, prompting Hardik to flee, she said.

"My daughter died on the spot," the mother of the twins lamented.

Legal Proceedings

Based on the complaint lodged by Neelima, a case was registered against Hardik at Majhola police station under Sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

The SHO also said that Hardik was arrested and sent to judicial custody on March 7.