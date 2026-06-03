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Virar Teenager Dies By Suicide Over Damaged Mobile Phone

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 18:41 IST

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A tragic incident in Virar, Palghar, sees a 17-year-old girl die by suicide, reportedly due to depression over a damaged mobile phone and financial constraints for its repair, prompting a police investigation into the accidental death.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl in Virar, Palghar, allegedly died by suicide at her home.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest she was depressed over a damaged mobile phone screen and lack of funds for its repair.
  • Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the incident.

A 17-year-old girl from Virar in Palghar district allegedly hanged herself at her house, apparently depressed over a damaged mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police inspector said the preliminary probe showed that the deceased was depressed over the lack of funds for repairing the damaged mobile phone screen.

 

"She hanged herself from the iron rod in her house using a stole on Sunday night," he said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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