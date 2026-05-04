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Why Did Thane Teenager End Her Life After Exam Results?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 21:46 IST

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A 17-year-old girl in Thane, India, tragically committed suicide after being reportedly upset with her class 12 Maharashtra board exam results, highlighting the immense pressure students face.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl in Thane committed suicide.
  • The suicide was allegedly triggered by lower-than-expected marks in the class 12 Maharashtra board exams.
  • The incident occurred at the girl's residence in Bhiwandi city.
  • Police have registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the matter.

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide at her residence in Thane district, allegedly upset over securing lower than expected marks in the class 12 Maharashtra board examinations, police said on Monday.

Tragic Incident in Bhiwandi

The incident occurred on May 3 at her house in the Brahmanand Nagar locality in Bhiwandi city, an official from the Narpoli police station said.

 

Investigation Underway

The preliminary investigation suggested that the girl was not happy with her score after the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations were declared on May 2, and hanged herself from the ceiling of her house.

A case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Narpoli police station, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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