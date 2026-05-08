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Schoolgirl Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment In Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 15:11 IST

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A 17-year-old schoolgirl in Gurugram tragically died by suicide following alleged harassment, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old schoolgirl in Gurugram allegedly died by suicide.
  • The girl's family reported that she had been harassed.
  • A note found in her school bag mentioned harassment and threats from a young man.
  • Police are investigating the case, examining mobile phone chats and contacting individuals mentioned in the note.

A 17-year-old school girl allegedly died by suicide here in Manesar, police said on Friday.

No one was home in Khoh village at the time of the incident. When the family returned from an outing they found the class 12 student, Priya Kumari, hanging in her room, they said.

 

Family Background and Initial Complaint

The girl's family hails from Rohtas district in Bihar. Her father stated that he runs a grocery store, while her mother is a teacher at a private school, police said.

The family, in its complaint, told police that a friend of the girl told them that someone had been harassing her. The note found from her school bag also mentioned that "a young man harassed and threatened her", they said.

Police Investigation and Mobile Phone Evidence

Police said examination of her mobile phone revealed several chats, including conversations related to alleged harassment mentioned in the note she left behind.

A senior police officer said, "We are investigating the case from all angles. The young men whose chats have surfaced are also being contacted."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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