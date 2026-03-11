HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman Dies After Fall From 13th Floor in Greater Noida

March 11, 2026 21:27 IST

A 25-year-old MBA student tragically died after falling from her apartment in Greater Noida, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old MBA student died after falling from the 13th floor of her apartment in Greater Noida.
  • Police were alerted after a security guard found the woman's body.
  • The woman, identified as Shivika, was studying for an MBA in Mohali, Punjab.
  • The cause of death is currently under investigation, and no suicide note was found.
  • Authorities have launched a legal investigation into the incident.

A 25-year-old woman allegedly died after jumping from the 13th floor of her apartment in a housing society in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Shivika, was pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) course in Mohali, Punjab, an official said.

 

According to police, she recently returned home from college.

Bisrakh Station House Officer Krishna Gopal Sharma said the incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. A security guard of the society noticed the woman lying in a pool of blood on the ground, he said.

The guard then alerted her family members and police, the officer added.

Investigation Underway

SHO Sharma said that the reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination after completing the inquest proceedings. Further legal investigation is underway," Sharma said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

