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Home  » News » Ghaziabad Girl Dies After Being Found Injured; Murder Case Filed

Ghaziabad Girl Dies After Being Found Injured; Murder Case Filed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 17, 2026 18:34 IST

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A four-year-old girl's tragic death in Ghaziabad after being found injured has led to a murder investigation, with police detaining a neighbour for questioning.

Key Points

  • A four-year-old girl died after being found injured in a field in Ghaziabad.
  • Police have registered a murder case following the child's death.
  • A neighbour, Gaurav Prajapati, has been detained and is being interrogated in connection with the case.
  • The family reported that the neighbour took the child under the pretext of buying toffees.
  • Police are thoroughly investigating all aspects of the case and further legal proceedings are underway.

A four-year-old girl, who was found in an injured state at a field here, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said on Tuesday.

They said a case of murder has been registered in this connection and one person has been detained based on the family's statement.

 

According to officials, Nandgram police station received information around 9.00 pm on Monday that a child was found lying injured in a field, and local residents along with her parents had taken her to a nearby hospital. The child subsequently succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Investigation Details

During preliminary investigation, the child's family members informed the police that their neighbour Gaurav Prajapati (24) had taken the child away with him on Monday evening under the pretext of buying her toffees, after which she did not return.

The police said Gaurav was known to the family. Taking cognisance of the facts, police have detained Gaurav Prajapati, and he is being interrogated.

City Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiswal said all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated and further legal proceedings are underway.

He added that a written complaint has been received from the family, based on which a case has been registered against the accused under sections 103 (1) (murder) and 238(A) (destroying evidence, giving false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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