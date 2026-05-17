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Teacher Suspended For Alleged Molestation Of Student

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 17, 2026 19:34 IST

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A government school teacher in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended amid serious molestation allegations involving a Class five student, prompting an immediate investigation.

Key Points

  • A government school teacher in Pilibhit has been suspended following molestation allegations.
  • The teacher allegedly molested a Class five student inside a school toilet.
  • The District Basic Education Officer (BSA) immediately suspended the accused teacher.
  • A departmental committee has been formed to investigate the molestation allegations.
  • The teacher allegedly threatened the child to prevent her from reporting the incident.

A government school teacher was suspended on Sunday for allegedly molesting a Class five girl student inside a school toilet in the Marouri block area of the district, officials said.

Immediate Suspension and Investigation Launched

Confirming the action, Pilibhit District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Roshni Singh told reporters, "As soon as the matter came to our notice (on Sunday), the accused teacher Mohan Swaroop was suspended with immediate effect as the allegations were found to be serious prima facie."

 

The administration has constituted a departmental committee to investigate the matter. Further action will be taken based on it, the BSA added.

Details of the Alleged Incident

According to the complaint submitted to the BSA, the accused teacher allegedly lured the minor student on the pretext of some work, took her inside the school toilet, and molested her.

The incident reportedly took place in the school premises a few days ago, police said.

Family Alleges Threats and Pressure

The girl's family alleged that the accused teacher threatened the child with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

Terrified by the threats, the girl remained silent initially but later narrated her ordeal to her family members, after which the matter came to light.

It has also been alleged that after the incident was exposed, the teacher tried to pressure the victim's family into a compromise to evade legal action. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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