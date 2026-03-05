HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teacher Accused of Molesting Student in UP School

Teacher Accused of Molesting Student in UP School

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
March 05, 2026 21:17 IST

A teacher in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, faces serious allegations of molesting a Class seven student and engaging in inappropriate behaviour with other female students, prompting an official investigation.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A teacher in Sultanpur is accused of molesting a Class seven student with intellectual disabilities.
  • The teacher allegedly took the student behind a washroom and touched her inappropriately, also using casteist slurs.
  • Other students have come forward alleging inappropriate behaviour by the teacher towards female students.
  • An investigation has been launched by the Block Education Officer following a complaint filed by the student's father.
  • A police case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation.

An assistant teacher at a government school in the Gosaiganj police station area of Sultanpur district has been accused of allegedly molesting a Class seven student, officials said.

District Basic Education Officer Upendra Gupta informed that Block Education Officer Uday Raj Maurya will investigate the matter, and assured that further action will be taken as soon as the report is received.

 

The teacher, identified as Girjesh Singh, has been posted at the school for approximately five months.

Allegations of Molestation and Inappropriate Behaviour

According to a complaint filed by the girl's father, Singh took his daughter behind a washroom and began molesting her, touching her inappropriately. When the student protested, he threatened her using casteist slurs.

The father stated that his daughter is a person with intellectual disabilities.

The complaint also mentions that Singh has been engaging in inappropriate behaviour with other female students.

A class eight student came forward, saying that the teacher often touches girls inappropriately and behaves rudely, and that this behaviour has been occurring for the past month. Another student noted that the teacher has been behaving inappropriately with most of the students, the complaint stated.

Police Investigation Underway

Circle Officer RK Chaturvedi said that a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated after receiving a complaint from the student's father.

