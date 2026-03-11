HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting Students, Showing Obscene Videos

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting Students, Showing Obscene Videos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 11, 2026 22:32 IST

A teacher in Bhandara, Maharashtra, has been arrested and suspended following allegations of molesting girl students and showing them inappropriate content, sparking outrage and prompting a police investigation under the POCSO Act.

Key Points

  • A teacher in Bhandara, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly molesting girl students from Classes 3 and 4.
  • The teacher is accused of inappropriately touching students and showing them obscene videos on his mobile phone.
  • The incidents reportedly occurred between July 2025 and March 7, 2026, at a Zilla Parishad-run school.
  • Following a complaint, the teacher was arrested and booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
  • The Zilla Parishad has suspended the teacher and launched an inquiry into the allegations.

A 54-year-old teacher of a Zilla Parishad (ZP)-run school has been arrested for allegedly molesting girl students of Classes 3 and 4 on multiple occasions in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the molestation incidents took place between July 2025 and March 7, 2026, at the government-run school in Pauni taluka of the district.

 

They said the accused teacher, who was arrested on March 10, used to inappropriately touch girl students of Classes 3 and 4, misbehave with them and also show the minors obscene videos on his mobile phone.

On March 9, one of the victims informed about the teacher's misbehaviour to a female cook of the school. Subsequently, the cook contacted her parents, who then filed a police complaint against the teacher. Later, four more students came forward and spoke about the teacher's misdeeds.

Pauni police station in-charge Nilesh Brahmane said the accused was arrested the next day and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On Wednesday, the teacher was produced in a local court, which remanded him to police custody for three days.

Zilla Parishad schools are state-run institutes managed by a rural local government body (ZP).

Meanwhile, the Bhandara ZP Chief Executive Officer has issued orders suspending the teacher and constituting a committee to inquiry into allegations against him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting Primary School Girls
Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting Primary School Girls
Madhya Pradesh Teacher Arrested for Molestation
Madhya Pradesh Teacher Arrested for Molestation
Teacher Accused of Molesting Student in UP School
Teacher Accused of Molesting Student in UP School
Indore teacher stripped, thrashed for 'obscene acts' with student
Indore teacher stripped, thrashed for 'obscene acts' with student
Thane Man Faces Charges for Alleged Molestation of Teen Girl

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

'How will he speak from Germany-', Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi1:46

'How will he speak from Germany-', Amit Shah attacks...

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style Moment0:39

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style...

'China tightening footprint around India', warns Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit22:26

'China tightening footprint around India', warns Air...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO