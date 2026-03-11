HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting Primary School Girls

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting Primary School Girls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 11, 2026 21:55 IST

A teacher in Maharashtra has been arrested following allegations of molesting young female students, sparking outrage and prompting legal action under the POCSO Act.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A teacher in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly molesting girl students from Classes 3 and 4.
  • The alleged molestation incidents occurred between July 2025 and March 7, 2026, at a Zilla Parishad-run school in Pauni taluka.
  • The teacher is accused of inappropriately touching students and showing them obscene videos on his mobile phone.
  • The case came to light after a victim informed a school cook, who then alerted the parents, leading to a police complaint.
  • The accused has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded to police custody.

A 54-year-old teacher of a Zilla Parishad (ZP)-run school has been arrested for allegedly molesting girl students of Classes 3 and 4 on multiple occasions in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the molestation incidents took place between July 2025 and March 7, 2026, at the government-run school in Pauni taluka of the district.

 

They said the accused teacher, who was arrested on March 10, used to inappropriately touch girl students of Classes 3 and 4, misbehave with them and also show the minors obscene videos on his mobile phone.

On March 9, one of the victims informed about the teacher's misbehaviour to a female cook of the school. Subsequently, the cook contacted her parents, who then filed a police complaint against the teacher. Later, four more students came forward and spoke about the teacher's misdeeds.

Pauni police station in-charge Nilesh Brahmane said the accused was arrested the next day and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On Wednesday, the teacher was produced in a local court, which remanded him to police custody for three days.

Zilla Parishad schools are state-run institutes managed by a rural local government body (ZP).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Arrested for Molestation
Madhya Pradesh Teacher Arrested for Molestation
Teacher Accused of Molesting Student in UP School
Teacher Accused of Molesting Student in UP School
Schoolgirls checked for menstruation: Thane principal arrested
Schoolgirls checked for menstruation: Thane principal arrested
Thane Man Faces Charges for Alleged Molestation of Teen Girl
Peon rapes 4-yr-old girl in Mumbai school, arrested
Peon rapes 4-yr-old girl in Mumbai school, arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz0:12

VIDEO: Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in...

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi0:45

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of...

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz0:35

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO