UP Teacher Arrested Over Molestation Allegations

A government school teacher in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested amid serious molestation allegations made by a Class 8 student, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A government school teacher in Budaun, UP, has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 8 student.

The arrest was made following a written complaint by the girl's father at the Ushait police station.

An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

The teacher denies the allegations, claiming he only disciplined the student for misbehaviour.

A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 8 student, police said on Sunday.

Police Action and Complaint Details

The police said the action was taken following a written complaint lodged by the girl's father at the Ushait police station on Saturday night.

According to the complaint, the student returned home on Saturday and narrated the alleged incident to her family members, following which her father approached the police.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. Subsequently, the accused teacher was arrested later that night and an investigation was initiated.

Teacher's Defence

The teacher, however, denied the allegations, claiming that he had only slapped the student for allegedly misbehaving in the classroom.

He said the girl left the school crying after classmates began mocking her, and termed the allegations baseless.

Official Statement

Ushait SHO Devendra Singh said that a case has been registered based on the written complaint filed by the girl's father, and the accused has been arrested.