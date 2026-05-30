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Himachal Teacher Gets 7 Years For Molesting Students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 30, 2026 18:37 IST

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A Himachal Pradesh school teacher has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of molesting female students under the POCSO Act.

Key Points

  • A school teacher in Himachal Pradesh has been sentenced to seven years in jail for molesting female students.
  • The teacher, Ravi Kant Jha, was accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment towards minor female students.
  • The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • The court also imposed fines under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • The prosecution presented 25 witnesses, leading to the teacher's conviction.

A special POCSO court here on Saturday convicted a school teacher accused of molesting female students and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the accused Ravi Kant Jha (26), a resident of Madhya Pradesh was employed as an Arts teacher at a school in 2024.

 

It was alleged that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with several minor female students of the school and touched them inappropriately.

The students reported the matter to their school counsellor, following which the management informed police.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Following an investigation, a case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he was arrested.

During trial, the prosecution recorded statements of 25 witnesses, while the defense presented one witness. After considering the evidence and arguments presented by both sides, the court found the accused guilty.

Sentencing and Penalties

The Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO) sentenced the accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, also imposing a fine of Rs 7,000 under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Additionally, the court ordered a sentence of three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Providing details regarding the case, Deputy District Attorney Kamal Chandel said the court delivered this verdict based on the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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