Uttarakhand HC Upholds 10-Year Jail Term In POCSO Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has upheld a 10-year jail sentence in a POCSO Act case, reinforcing the importance of school records in determining the age of a minor victim.

Key Points Uttarakhand High Court upholds 10-year jail term for rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

The court dismissed the appeal, stating the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

School records were deemed reliable evidence for determining the victim's age.

The absence of medical evidence does not negate sexual assault if the victim's testimony is reliable.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday upheld a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence awarded to a man from Udham Singh Nagar, who was convicted of raping a minor girl under the POCSO Act.

High Court Dismisses Appeal in POCSO Case

Justice Ashish Naithani dismissed the criminal appeal after ruling that the prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The district court had convicted the offender in October 2021, who had challenged the order, claiming that the prosecution failed to establish the victim's status as a minor.

The appellant argued that school records lacked a proven basis for date of birth entries.

Evidentiary Value of School Records

The defence also claimed that the absence of a medical age determination weakened the case and questioned the reliability of the FIR and the victim's testimony.

However, the high court rejected the arguments and observed that school records produced during a trial carry evidentiary value that can be relied upon for age determination.

The court also noted that the defence failed to present any substantial rebuttal against the age records and upheld the finding that the victim was a minor.

Victim's Testimony and Medical Evidence

Observing that medical evidence is only corroborative in nature, the court held that the absence of physical injuries or a conclusive medical opinion does not negate sexual assault if the victim's testimony is reliable.