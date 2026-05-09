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Gurugram School Teacher Accused Of Molestation By Students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 09, 2026 00:45 IST

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A Gurugram school teacher is under investigation after multiple class 9 students accused him of molestation and making inappropriate remarks, prompting swift action from child rights authorities and police.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Class 9 students accuse a teacher at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Jacobpura of molestation.
  • Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights takes cognisance and summons the school principal.
  • Police are investigating and will counsel the students before recording statements.
  • The accused teacher has been transferred to the block education office pending investigation.

A case has been registered after several class 9 students of the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Jacobpura accused a teacher of molestation and making inappropriate remarks, officials said on Friday.

Child Rights Commission Intervention

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and directed the school principal to appear before it on May 14, they said.

 

Police Investigation Underway

A Gurugram police spokesperson said investigators are in contact with the students as part of the probe.

"The girl students will be counselled before the Child Welfare Committee, and their statements will be recorded before a judicial officer. Further action will be taken on the basis of the facts that emerge during the process," the spokesperson said.

Teacher Transferred Pending Probe

A senior education department official said the accused teacher has been transferred from the school to the block education office and barred from entering the school premises till completion of the investigation.

"The teacher will function from the office until the probe is completed," the official said.

An FIR has been registered at the city police station, and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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