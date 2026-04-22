Court Denies TCS Employee Protection In Harassment Case

A Nashik court has rejected the interim bail plea of a TCS employee accused of sexual harassment and forcible conversion, marking a setback in the ongoing investigation.

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Key Points Nashik court denies interim protection to TCS employee Danish Shaikh in sexual harassment and forcible conversion case.

Shaikh is already in judicial custody related to one of nine FIRs registered against him.

The prosecution needs time to file their response to Shaikh's plea for interim bail.

Shaikh is booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 75 and 299.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing nine cases related to alleged exploitation and harassment at the TCS unit.

A court in Maharashtra's Nashik has denied interim protection from arrest to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee Danish Shaikh in another case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible conversion at the local unit of the leading IT firm.

The 31-year-old software professional is already arrested in one of the nine FIRs registered in connection with the case. He is currently in judicial custody.

He has sought interim bail in the case registered at the Mumbai Naka police station here.

Court Proceedings and Arguments

The defence had sought interim protection from arrest until the main plea was decided.

However, the prosecution contended that they needed time to file their response.

After hearing both sides, the court on Tuesday refused interim relief to Shaikh and directed prosecution to file its response by April 27.

Charges Against the TCS Employee

In this specific case, Shaikh has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 75 (sexual harassment), 299 (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings) and others.

Ongoing Investigation and TCS Response

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

Eight employees, including a woman HR manager working at the Nashik unit of TCS, have been arrested so far.

The other arrested accused have also moved a bail application, which will be heard in the coming days.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, under which the TCS employee has been booked, is the new Indian penal code that replaced the Indian Penal Code. Cases of sexual harassment in India are typically investigated by local police and may involve internal inquiries by the employer. TCS, a major IT services company, is headquartered in Mumbai.