Court Refuses Interim Arrest Protection In TCS Harassment Case

A Nashik court has refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Nida Khan, a key figure in the ongoing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious coercion investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nashik court denies interim protection from arrest to Nida Khan, accused in the TCS harassment case.

Khan is accused of sexual harassment and religious coercion at the TCS Nashik unit.

The Nashik police's SIT is investigating nine cases of molestation and harassment at TCS.

Eight TCS employees have been arrested in connection with the case, facing charges including exploitation and forced conversion.

TCS has stated it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and has suspended the employees involved.

A court in Maharashtra's Nashik district has declined to grant any interim protection from arrest to Nida Khan, a key accused in the ongoing sexual harassment and religious coercion probe at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) unit here.

During Monday's proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge K G Joshi heard arguments regarding her anticipatory bail application, which was filed on Saturday. Khan requested immediate protection from arrest because of her two-month pregnancy.

Her counsel, Rahul Kasliwal, urged the court to grant her interim relief while the primary bail plea remains pending.

However, the court chose not to issue an interim order for the time being and instead directed the Nashik Police and the complainant to file their formal responses to her application.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on April 27.

TCS Harassment Investigation Intensifies

The Nashik police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit, has launched a search for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra.

The SIT has so far arrested eight employees of the BPO unit, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the centre came to light earlier this month.

Accusations Against Nida Khan

The Nashik police have formed three teams to trace and arrest Khan, who according to TCS, was working as an associate at the unit.

Khan is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food.

According to the FIRs Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Some victims have also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Besides, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The defence, however, contended that there were no allegations involving caste-based slurs or insults and hence, the SC/ST Act was not applicable.

In a related development, a magistrate court here remanded two other accused in the case, Raza Rafiq Memon (35) and Shafi Bikhan Sheikh (36), to 14-day judicial custody.

The others arrested in the case are currently in jail under judicial custody.

TCS's Response to Harassment Allegations

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

Under Indian law, charges of sexual harassment can lead to imprisonment and fines, depending on the severity and nature of the offences. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering further evidence and witness statements to build a case for prosecution. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how such allegations are handled in the IT sector.