Tata Consultancy Services Harassment Case: Two Accused in Custody

Two individuals accused in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik harassment case, involving allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion, have been remanded in police custody as investigations continue.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Two individuals accused in the TCS Nashik harassment case have been remanded in police custody until April 18.

The accused are booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to outraging modesty and sexual harassment.

Seven employees, including six men and one HR manager, have been arrested in connection with nine cases.

TCS has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and has suspended employees allegedly involved.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has expressed serious concern and initiated a thorough investigation into the allegations.

A local court on Thursday remanded two accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at a unit of Tata Consultancy Services here in police custody till April 18.

Raza Rafiq Memon (35) and Shafi Bikhan Sheikh (36), both arrested afresh on Wednesday after being remanded in judicial custody in a related case, were produced in the court on Thursday. The judge remanded them in two-day police custody.

They are booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (outraging woman's modesty),75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture, act, or object used with the intention to insult the modesty of a woman).

Seven employees -- six men working at the Nashik unit of TCS and a woman HR manager -- have been arrested in nine cases registered so far.

Investigation into TCS Harassment Allegations

The police formed a special investigation team (SIT) earlier this week to probe complaints lodged by eight women employees who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored the complaints. Some of the complainants also alleged that the accused tried to covert them forcibly, and hurt their religious sentiments.

TCS on Sunday said that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

A day later, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik office of TCS were "gravely concerning and anguishing", and a thorough investigation was underway under Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

The National Commission for Women has also set up a fact-finding committee to probe the allegations.

Police Warning Against Victim Identification

City police, meanwhile, on Thursday said that some news channels and social media handles were broadcasting videos or posts which could reveal the identity of the women victims. Revealing the identity of any victim woman directly or indirectly is a crime and it also causes immense anguish to victims and their families, police stated.