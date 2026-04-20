Court Seeks Police Response In TCS Harassment Case

A Nashik court has delayed a decision on interim protection from arrest for an accused in the TCS harassment case, requesting a police response amid ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual harassment and religious coercion.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nashik court defers decision on interim protection for Nida Khan in the TCS harassment case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at TCS Nashik.

Nida Khan seeks anticipatory bail, citing her pregnancy.

Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the TCS harassment case, including a female operations manager.

Accusations include exploitation, forceful conversion attempts, and hurting religious sentiments at TCS.

A local court on Monday did not grant interim protection from arrest to Nida Khan, an accused in the sexual harassment and religious coercion case at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), directing the police to submit their response to her plea by April 27.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police, which is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit, has launched a search for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra.

Nida Khan's Bail Plea and Pregnancy

Khan on Saturday moved the Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and an interim protection from arrest pending the plea hearing, citing her two-month pregnancy.

During the hearing on Monday, her lawyer, Rahul Kasliwal, pressed for interim relief, which would have given her protection from arrest until her main plea was decided by the court.

Additional Sessions Judge K G Joshi, however, did not pass any order on the interim prayer and directed the police and the complainant to file their response to Khan's plea, while posting the matter for April 27.

Details of the TCS Harassment Investigation

The SIT has arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

The Nashik police have formed three teams to trace Khan.

Khan is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food.

According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Allegations of Religious Coercion

Some victims have also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

Besides Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The defence, however, contended that there were no allegations involving caste-based slurs or insults and hence, the SC/ST Act was not applicable.

Other Arrests and TCS's Response

In a related development, a magistrate court here remanded two other accused in the case, Raza Rafiq Memon (35) and Shafi Bikhan Sheikh (36), to 14-day judicial custody.

The others arrested in the case are currently in judicial custody.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

Under Indian law, charges of sexual harassment can lead to imprisonment and fines, while religious coercion is also a punishable offence. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering further evidence and witness statements before the court considers the bail application.