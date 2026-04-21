Police Hunt For TCS Employee Over Conversion Claims

Police are actively searching for a TCS employee accused of involvement in a forcible conversion case at the Nashik unit, amidst ongoing investigations into sexual harassment allegations.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Police are searching for TCS employee Nida Khan regarding alleged involvement in forcible conversion at the Nashik unit.

Khan's role is connected to the ongoing investigation into sexual harassment and religious coercion at TCS.

The POSH committee at TCS is under scrutiny, with suggestions for more local representation and in-person meetings.

Victims in the TCS case are primarily young, middle-class women earning around Rs 20,000 per month.

Nashik police have formed teams to locate and apprehend Nida Khan, who is currently on the run.

A senior police official on Tuesday said TCS employee Nida Khan's role pertained to alleged forcible conversion at the company's Nashik unit and efforts were underway to trace her, a day after she failed to secure interim protection from arrest.

Concerns Over TCS Harassment Cases

Discussing the cases of alleged sexual harassment at the IT major's unit here, in which eight persons have been arrested so far, the official told PTI that the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee should include local members and meet in person frequently, instead of relying on video conferences.

Khan, along with four others, has been named as an accused in one of the nine FIRs filed in connection with the case.

She is a key accused in the ongoing sexual harassment and religious coercion probe at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) unit here.

"Her role pertains to alleged forcible conversion," the official said.

Hunt for the Accused

Khan, who has been on the run since the case came to light, failed to get interim protection from arrest on Monday from a sessions court, which posted her anticipatory bail plea for hearing on April 27.

Since there is no court order on interim protection, the hunt was on to nab the accused, the official said.

Khan, according to TCS, was working as an associate at the unit. She had requested immediate protection from arrest because of her two-month pregnancy.

Details of the Victims

Further talking about the case, the official said most of the victims are from middle-class families and are aged between 21 and 30 years. They used to work at an associate level and draw a salary of around Rs 20,000 per month.

Asked whether the victims approached the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee of the office, he said there was some "technical issue" and most of the panel members were non-locals.

The official suggested that to address the issue effectively, the POSH committee should have local members. The body must be proactive and meet in person at least every three weeks, instead of video conference, he emphasised.

To another query, the official said no new victim has come forward, but police will act if more complaints are filed.

Allegations of Religious Mockery

The FIR in this specific case highlighted that while working at TCS, the prime accused, Danish Shaikh, introduced the victim to his friends, Tausif and Nida.

They allegedly began mocking Hindu rituals and deities, specifically making derogatory comments about Shivaling, Lord Krishna and (Mahabharat character) Draupadi to provoke the victim, as per the FIR.

The Nashik police have formed three teams to trace Khan. These teams have been dispatched to various places to apprehend her, officials said.

The Nashik police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

The company also said it had not received any complaint through internal channels on the matter.

Under Indian law, forcible conversion can attract charges under various sections of the penal code related to hurting religious sentiments and coercion. The investigation will likely involve gathering witness statements and digital evidence to substantiate the allegations against the accused.