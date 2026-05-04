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Will form govt with absolute majority: Vijay's TVK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 11:54 IST

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TVK expresses strong confidence in securing an absolute majority and forming the government in Tamil Nadu, as initial election trends indicate positive momentum for the party.

Vijay

IMAGE: Actor-politician Vijay. Photograph: @TVKHQITWingOffl/X

Key Points

  • TVK expresses confidence in forming the government in Tamil Nadu with an absolute majority.
  • Felix Gerald claims people are 'fed up' with established parties and trust TVK as an alternative.
  • TVK leader prefers talking directly to the people rather than through the media.
  • TVK dismisses criticisms about struggling to win seats, citing high voter turnout as evidence of support.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam national spokesperson Felix Gerald on Monday expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Tamil Nadu with an absolute majority as initial election trends showed the party 'scaling high'.

TVK's Stance On Established Parties

Speaking to PTI Videos, Gerald stated that the results were expected and claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu have chosen TVK because they are "fed up" with established parties. 

"They may have experience of 50 or 75 years, but they have got experience only in looting the state," Gerald said, adding that the electorate trusts TVK as the alternative.

Vijay's Media Presence

Responding to queries regarding party leader Vijay's limited media presence during the campaign, Gerald noted that the leader prefers "talking directly to the people" rather than through the media. He dismissed previous criticisms and media narratives that suggested the party would struggle to win even a single seat, pointing to the high voter turnout as evidence of public support.

Response To DMK

Taking a swipe at the DMK for allegedly ignoring TVK during the election battle, the spokesperson remarked, "They were closing their eyes and running in a dark room. Now they will understand the world they live in".

Despite the trends being in the initial stages, Gerald remained firm on the party's prospects, asserting that TVK will form the government without any outside support.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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