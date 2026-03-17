Beed Tehsildar Suspended Following Bribery Allegations

A tehsildar in Maharashtra has been suspended after being arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe in exchange for issuing a solvency certificate, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in government offices.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Vyankatesh Munde, a tehsildar in Beed district, Maharashtra, has been suspended following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Munde allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 for issuing a solvency certificate worth ₹7 lakh.

The ACB investigation revealed that Munde indicated the bribe amount by writing it on a slip of paper, which was later negotiated down to ₹20,000.

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar issued the suspension order due to Munde's absence from office for over 48 hours after his arrest.

A tehsildar in Beed district of Maharashtra has been suspended after he was arrested last month by the ACB for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for issuing a solvency certificate, an official said on Tuesday.

The order to suspend Vyankatesh Munde, who served as the tehsildar of Parli Vaijnath, was issued by Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar following his arrest on February 20.

Munde had allegedly demanded money for issuing a solvency certificate of Rs 7 lakh.

The ACB had found that the accused reportedly indicated the demand by writing the amount on a slip of paper. The amount was later negotiated down to Rs 20,000.

Suspension Details and Restrictions

"The Divisional Commissioner has suspended Munde as he was absent from his office for more than 48 hours (after he was arrested). He has been assigned the Jalna headquarters and will have to take permission from the Jalna collector if he wants to leave the headquarters," an official said.