Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Banerjee's 'Theatrics'

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of 'dramabazi' at a counting centre amidst concerns of EVM tampering during the West Bengal elections.

Key Points Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'dramabazi' at a counting centre.

Adhikari claims Banerjee's actions will not change the election results in West Bengal.

Adhikari alleges Banerjee attempted to stay at the counting centre longer but was thwarted by BJP workers.

Adhikari asserts that a significant number of Hindu votes went to the BJP, along with some Muslim votes.

Banerjee raised concerns about potential EVM tampering at the counting centre.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of resorting to 'dramabazi' (theatrics) in front of a counting centre here the previous night.

Talking to reporters at the BJP election office in Bhabanipur, Adhikari said the CM may continue "such antics" for two more days, but it will not change the verdict.

Adhikari's Allegations Against Banerjee

"What she is doing is nothing short of 'dramabazi'. She rushed to the counting centre in a vehicle with facilities like a washroom and stayed there for four hours. Even if she wants to change the outcome, that will never happen," Adhikari, who is contesting against the TMC supremo from Bhabanipur constituency, said.

Adhikari alleged that Banerjee wanted to stay at the vote counting centre till May 4.

"However, alert BJP workers foiled her plan by spotting the vehicle with five-star facilities, and as there was no proper place for her to stay for a longer period, she had to return," he added.

"Her exit from power in West Bengal is imminent," the leader of the opposition said.

Concerns Over EVM Tampering

Adhikari, who is also seeking re-election from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, visited the Sakhawat Girls' counting centre as a candidate.

On Banerjee's allegations of EVM tampering, Adhikari said, "What is her plan? Whatever she is doing is not right. She is desperate as she will lose. Poriborton (change) is happening in West Bengal, and everyone knows it. The exact numbers will be known by May 4 afternoon. But a BJP government is coming."

Vote Distribution Claims

He also claimed that "an overwhelming number of Hindus voted for the BJP in this election, while a sizeable number of Muslim votes also did not go to the TMC's kitty and went in favour of the BJP", apart from candidates of other parties like the ISF.

On Thursday evening, Banerjee had reached the Bhabanipur Assembly segment counting centre, suspecting EVM tampering.

Banerjee, who left the counting centre housed in Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata past midnight, said only one person would be allowed inside the designated counting area.

Sounding a stern note ahead of counting, she added, "If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated."

The development coincided with protests by TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in north Kolkata, where they staged a sit-in alleging irregularities and possible tampering of EVMs stored in strongrooms, leading to face-offs between TMC and BJP supporters.