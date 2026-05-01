Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Banerjee's 'Dramabazi'

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of theatrics and alleging potential EVM tampering during the election counting process.

Key Points Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'dramabazi' at a counting centre.

Adhikari claims Banerjee's actions are futile and won't alter the election results.

Banerjee alleges potential EVM tampering and warns against irregularities.

TMC candidates protest possible EVM tampering, leading to clashes with BJP supporters.

Adhikari predicts a BJP government will come to power in West Bengal.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of resorting to 'dramabazi' (theatrics) in front of a counting centre here the previous night.

Talking to reporters at the BJP election office in Bhabanipur, Adhikari said the CM may continue "such antics" for two more days, but it will not change the verdict.

Adhikari's Criticism of Banerjee's Actions

"What she is doing is nothing short of 'dramabazi'. She rushed to the counting centre in a vehicle having facilities like a washroom and stayed there for four hours. Even if she wants to change the outcome, that will never happen," Adhikari, who is contesting against the TMC supremo from Bhabanipur constituency, said.

"Her exit from power in West Bengal is imminent," the leader of the opposition said.

Adhikari is also seeking re-election from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

Allegations of EVM Tampering

On Banerjee's allegations of EVM tampering, Adhikari said, "What is her plan? Whatever she is doing is not right. She is desperate as she will lose. Poriborton (change) is happening in West Bengal, and everyone knows it. The exact numbers will be known by May 4 afternoon. But a BJP government is coming."

On Thursday evening, Banerjee had reached the Bhabanipur Assembly segment counting centre, suspecting EVM tampering.

Banerjee's Response and Protests

Banerjee, who left the counting centre housed in Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata past midnight, said only one person would be allowed inside the designated counting area.

Sounding a stern note ahead of counting, she added, "If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated."

The development coincided with protests by TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in north Kolkata, where they staged a sit-in alleging irregularities and possible tampering of EVMs stored in strongrooms, leading to face-offs between TMC and BJP supporters.