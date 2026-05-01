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Home  » News » Mamata camps for 4 hours at EVM strong room, leaves after midnight

Mamata camps for 4 hours at EVM strong room, leaves after midnight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 01, 2026 08:52 IST

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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised concerns about potential EVM tampering and demanded transparency in the vote counting process following a visit to a Bhabanipur strong room.

Mamata at EVM strong room

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee who is also a candidate for Bhabanipur assembly constituency during a visit at a polling booth, in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee warns against any tampering with the vote counting process in West Bengal.
  • Banerjee visited an EVM strong room in Bhabanipur, alleging potential election malpractice.
  • She stressed the importance of transparency in the vote counting process and the need to protect people's votes.
  • Banerjee suggested installing CCTV cameras in counting areas for media oversight.
  • TMC candidates staged protests alleging irregularities and possible EVM tampering in strong rooms.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee early Friday warned against any attempt to tamper with the counting process, hours after she visited an EVM strong room in Bhabanipur, alleging possible malpractice.

Banerjee, who emerged around 12:07 am after spending nearly four hours at the counting centre for her Bhabanipur constituency housed in Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata, said only one person would be allowed inside the designated counting area.

 

Banerjee Demands Transparency in Vote Counting

"Either the candidate or one agent can stay upstairs. I have also suggested installation of a CCTV camera for the media," she told reporters.

Stressing the need for transparency, she said, "It is essential to maintain transparency. People's votes must be protected. I rushed here after receiving complaints. The central forces initially did not allow me to enter."

Sounding a stern note ahead of the May 4 counting, she added, "If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated."

TMC Alleges EVM Tampering Concerns

On Thursday evening, Banerjee had reached the Bhabanipur Assembly segment counting centre, which houses the strong room for EVMs used in the April 29 polling, citing suspicion of tampering with the machines.

She entered the premises along with her election agent and remained inside for hours, even as Kolkata Mayor and TMC candidate from the Kolkata Port segment Firhad Hakim reached the spot but could not meet her.

"I reached here upon learning that the chief minister has arrived. But I couldn't meet her since she was already inside the premises, exercising her right as a candidate to visit strong rooms. I wasn't allowed there. I will not be able to confirm what exactly is transpiring inside," Hakim said.

Protests Erupt Over EVM Security

The development coincided with protests by TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in north Kolkata, where they staged a sit-in alleging irregularities and possible tampering of EVMs stored in strong rooms, leading to face-offs between TMC and BJP supporters.

Earlier in a video message, Banerjee had urged party leaders, workers and polling agents to maintain a 24-hour vigil on EVM strong rooms, alleging that the BJP could attempt to tamper with the machines before counting begins.

Her remarks come amid heightened political tension in the state following a fiercely contested Assembly election, with parties closely monitoring arrangements and raising concerns over transparency.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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