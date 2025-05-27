HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Suspected terrorist killed in explosion in Amritsar

Suspected terrorist killed in explosion in Amritsar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 27, 2025 12:59 IST

A man suspected to belong to a terrorist outfit died in an explosion that took place near Majitha Road in Amritsar on Tuesday, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh said the man was retrieving some explosive material when the blast happened, possibly due to mishandling.

The SSP said the man might be linked to some terror organisation.

 

"The foot soldier came here to retrieve the explosive material," he said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was at the spot to collect samples of the explosive, police said.

Locals reported hearing a loud blast followed by a panic in the area, which has since been cordoned off by police.

