CRPF personnel arrested for spying for Pakistan

CRPF personnel arrested for spying for Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 26, 2025 15:33 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Central Reserve Police Force personnel for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with the Pakistan intelligence officers (PIOs) since 2023, they said.

Jat, an assistant sub inspector with the CRPF, was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits, officials said.

 

The anti-terror agency has arrested Jat from Delhi and is interrogating him, they said.

Meanwhile, the CRPF said it has dismissed him from the service.

Jat came under the scanner in the course of close monitoring of his social media activity by the CRPF, in coordination with the central agencies, during which he was found to have "acted in violation of established norms and protocols," according to a statement issued by the CRPF.

He was handed over to the NIA for further inquiry, it said.

'Concurrently, the individual has been dismissed from service with effect from 21.05.2025, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of India read with the CRPF Rules,' the statement said.

Jat was produced before a special court here which has remanded him to the NIA custody till June 6.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
