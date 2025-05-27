HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Terrorists returning to launch-pads for infiltration: BSF

Terrorists returning to launch-pads for infiltration: BSF

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 27, 2025 12:33 IST

x

The Border Security Force (BSF) has proposed to name a post in the Samba sector as "Sindoor" and two others in the name of its personnel killed during the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on May 10.

IMAGE: BSF personnel demonstrate how they foiled a major infiltration bid in the Samba sector during Operation Sindoor, in Samba, May 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

BSF IG Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, said three jawans including an Indian Army Naik were killed in fighting during the cross-border shelling.

"On the morning of May 10, Pakistan sent low-flying drones to target our posts. The BSF was actively engaging these drones. However, during one such incident, a tragic event occurred when BSF sub-inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar were trying to counter a drone, it dropped a payload resulting in all three being killed," he said.

"We propose to name two of our posts after the personnel we have lost, and one post in the Samba sector to be named as 'Sindoor'," IG Shashank Anand said.

Anand also praised the women personnel who fought at forward posts during Operation Sindoor.

"BSF's women personnel fought at forward duty posts during Operation Sindoor. Our brave women personnel, Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, commanded a forward post, while constables Manjit Kaur, Malkit Kaur, Jyoti, Sampa, Swapna and others fought at forward posts against Pakistan during this operation," he said.

He also mentioned the inputs about possible terrorist infiltration along the Line of Control and International Border.

"We are getting many inputs regarding terrorists returning to their launch pads and camps and possible infiltration along LoC and IB. Security forces will have to remain alert," Shashank Anand said.

Further, BSF DIG RS Pura sector, Chiter Pal, spoke of retaliation after the cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

"On May 9, Pakistan targeted a number of our posts. First, they started targeting our posts with a flat trajectory weapon and mortar. They also targeted one of our villages, Abdullian. Our BSF jawans gave a befitting reply to them. When they reduced firing, they increased drone activity. In response, BSF targeted and destroyed the Pakistani terrorist launch pad at Mastpur," Pal said.

"During the firing, it was observed that Pakistani soldiers were abandoning their posts and fleeing," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: BSF destroys terrorist launchpads in Pak's Sialkot
SEE: BSF destroys terrorist launchpads in Pak's Sialkot
Pakistan hands over BSF jawan apprehended on April 23
Pakistan hands over BSF jawan apprehended on April 23
Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy
Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy
BSF destroys 5 Pak posts, terror launch pad across Jammu
BSF destroys 5 Pak posts, terror launch pad across Jammu
BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post
BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 #SariGoals At Cannes

webstory image 2

Classic Scotch Eggs: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

World's Best Hotel: Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

VIDEOS

Avneet Kaur Looks Smokin' Hot!0:35

Avneet Kaur Looks Smokin' Hot!

Mumbai's Dadar Hindmata area faces waterlogging after heavy rains2:08

Mumbai's Dadar Hindmata area faces waterlogging after...

'Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye': Owaisi on Pak's fake China drill pic1:36

'Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye': Owaisi on Pak's fake...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD