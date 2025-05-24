HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gujarat man arrested for leaking BSF, Navy info to Pak spy

May 24, 2025 16:28 IST

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a contractual health worker posted in the border district of Kutch for allegedly sharing sensitive information about military establishments with a Pakistani spy, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Accused Sahdevsinh Gohil had shared photos and videos of various BSF and naval facilities in Kutch district via WhatsApp with the Pakistani spy for money. Photograph: ANI on X

Accused Sahdevsinh Gohil, 28, was lured by a Pakistani agent, who identified herself as Aditi Bharadwaj, to share information about under-construction as well as existing establishments of the Border Security Force and Indian Navy in the area, said the ATS in a release.

Since June 2023, Gohil, a resident of Lakhpat taluka of Kutch, had shared photos and videos of various BSF and naval facilities in Kutch district via WhatsApp with the Pakistani spy for money, said Superintendent of Police (ATS) Siddharth Korukonda.

 

The Pakistani agent first contacted Gohil, who was a contractual health worker at a government centre in Mata No Madh village in Lakhpat, on his WhatsApp number in June 2023 and befriended him.

"After winning his trust, the agent sought photos and videos of BSF and Indian Navy offices and ongoing construction around his village. Gohil shared the requested classified information via WhatsApp," said the SP, adding that Gohil knew she was a Pakistani spy.

In January 2025, Gohil used his Aadhaar (unique identification number) to procure a SIM card and shared the OTP with the Pakistani agent, enabling her to use WhatsApp linked to that number from the neighbouring country.

Based on a tip, he was brought to the ATS office a few days ago for questioning, and his phone was sent for a forensic analysis, said Korukonda.

"Forensic analysis revealed that both the numbers on which Gohil used to share the information are currently being operated from Pakistan. We also learnt that he had received Rs 40,000 cash from an unidentified person sometime ago for sharing that information," he said.

Following an investigation, the ATS arrested Gohil and registered an FIR against him and the Pakistani agent under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 148 (waging war against the government), added the officer.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
