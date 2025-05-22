HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra sent to 4-day police remand

'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra sent to 4-day police remand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 22, 2025 15:54 IST

x

A court in Hisar on Thursday extended the police remand of content creator and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra by four days, a police spokesperson said.

IMAGE: Police said that no evidence had emerged to indicate Jyoti Malhotra had access to any military or defence-related information. Photograph: Travel with JO on Facebook

The 33-year-old YouTuber -- arrested on suspicion of espionage -- was produced before the court at the end of her five-day police remand.

Malhotra was among the 12 people arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past two weeks on suspicion of espionage, with investigators suspecting the presence of a Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India.

 

The Hisar native ran a YouTube channel "Travel with JO". She was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension last week and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Hisar police said on Wednesday that no evidence had emerged to indicate Malhotra had access to any military or defence-related information.

But she was definitely in contact with some people, knowing that they were Pakistani intelligence operatives, they had said.

Police sources had said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani high commission, since November 2023.

India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The police have sent Malhotra's three mobile phones and a laptop for forensic examination. Malhotra's four bank accounts are also being analysed.

The National Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau, and military intelligence officials have also questioned Malhotra.

Investigations have revealed that she visited Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and some other countries.

The police had said Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Malhotra as an asset.

She was also allegedly in touch with Danish during the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, they had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra was in touch with Pak officer since 2023: Police
'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra was in touch with Pak officer since 2023: Police
NIA, IB grill 'spy' Jyoti Malhotra; probe Pak, China visits
NIA, IB grill 'spy' Jyoti Malhotra; probe Pak, China visits
Pak was developing Haryana YouTuber as an 'asset': Police
Pak was developing Haryana YouTuber as an 'asset': Police
Haryana YouTuber held on charge of spying for Pak; in 5-day police custody
Haryana YouTuber held on charge of spying for Pak; in 5-day police custody
Two women among 12 held so far in 3 states on espionage charges
Two women among 12 held so far in 3 states on espionage charges

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Healthiest Summer Vegetables

webstory image 2

Aditya Chopra's Finest Songs

webstory image 3

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

PM Modi flags off the Bikaner-Mumbai train2:58

PM Modi flags off the Bikaner-Mumbai train

UP: Heavy rain wreaks havoc, pillar falls on Greater Noida Expressway1:00

UP: Heavy rain wreaks havoc, pillar falls on Greater...

Terrorists trapped as gunfight breaks out with security forces in J-K's Kishtwar0:36

Terrorists trapped as gunfight breaks out with security...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD