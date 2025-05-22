HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 22, 2025 18:23 IST

A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists during a cordon and search operation launched by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: Movement of forces before the encounter in Kishtwar. Photograph: ANI on X

The gunfight took place when the security forces were conducting a search operation following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the Shingpora area of Chhatru, they said.

Four terrorists are said to be trapped in the area.

 

"Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with police at Chhatru in Kishtwar this morning," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Additional troops have been deployed and the operation is ongoing to neutralise the terrorists, it said.

"During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts," the White Knight Corps said.

The operation is in progress, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
