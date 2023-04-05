News
Suspect held in Kerala train fire that claimed 3 lives

Suspect held in Kerala train fire that claimed 3 lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 05, 2023 12:48 IST
The man suspected of starting a fire onboard a train in Kerala, which left three dead, was apprehended from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and would be brought to the southern state soon, Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: National Investigation Agency officials inspect the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train, a day after an unidentified man allegedly poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on a fire near Elathur in Kozhikode district, at a railway station in Kannur on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Speaking to reporters in the Kerala state capital, Kant said Shahrukh Saifi was apprehended due to the combined efforts of the SIT, central agencies and Maharashtra police.

"The suspect has been taken into custody. Right now he is in Ratnagiri. The process is on to bring him here. He will be brought here as soon as possible," the State Police Chief said.

He also said that the motive behind the attack would be known only after the suspect was interrogated.

 

A team of police officials from Kerala have reached Ratnagiri and the suspect will be handed over to them for further probe into the incident.

On Sunday night, an unidentified man set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police was subsequently formed and it had intensified its probe into the incident.

According to police, the incident was probably pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
