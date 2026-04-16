Surat Police Seize Fake Ghee Worth Lakhs, Arrest Two in Factory Raid

A factory producing counterfeit ghee has been raided in Surat, Gujarat, leading to the seizure of Rs 14 lakh worth of adulterated product and the arrest of two individuals involved in the illegal operation.

Key Points Surat police seized approximately 2029 kilograms of fake ghee valued at Rs 14 lakh during a factory raid.

Two individuals, Bharat Polara and Amin Vadhvaniya, were arrested in connection with the fake ghee operation.

The accused were allegedly selling the adulterated ghee at reduced prices in slum areas, grocery stores, and highway restaurants to gain illicit profits.

Authorities confiscated machinery, raw materials, mobile phones, and cash, bringing the total value of seized property to Rs 36,36,530.

A formal investigation is currently underway at the Sachin GIDC police station to uncover the full extent of the fake ghee distribution network.

Around 2029 kilograms of fake ghee worth Rs 14 lakh were seized after a factory was raided in Gujarat's Surat, a police official said on Thursday.

The raid by the Surat Special Operations Group led to the arrest of Bharat Polara (48) and Amin Vadhvaniya (45), said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeepsingh Nakum.

"Adulterated ghee worth Rs 14,19,960 as well as machinery, raw materials, mobile phones and cash valued at Rs 21,61,570 were seized. The total value of confiscated property is Rs 36,36,530. The accused were selling the fake ghee at lower prices in slum areas, grocery shops, highway hotels/dhabas, and nearby districts to earn illegal profits," a release said.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at Sachin GIDC police station and further probe is underway, it added.