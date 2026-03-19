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Fake Currency Racket Busted in Ahmedabad, Yoga Teacher Among Those Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 19, 2026 18:28 IST

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Ahmedabad police dismantled a sophisticated fake currency operation, seizing ₹2.38 crore and arresting seven individuals, revealing the alarming use of AI and e-commerce to produce and distribute counterfeit Indian currency.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Ahmedabad police seized ₹2.38 crore in high-quality counterfeit Indian currency and arrested seven people.
  • A Surat-based yoga teacher is among those apprehended for involvement in the fake currency racket.
  • The accused used photo-editing software and AI platforms like ChatGPT to refine the design of the counterfeit notes.
  • Security thread paper resembling RBI markings was procured from Chinese sources through e-commerce platforms.
  • The counterfeit currency operation had been active for four months, with the accused testing the notes in small transactions before scaling up.

City police has seized high-quality counterfeit Indian currency with a face value of Rs 2.38 crore and apprehended seven persons, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch apprehended the accused, including a Surat-based spiritual and yoga teacher, when they arrived here on Wednesday, and seized 42,000 fake notes Rs 500 denomination.

 

Mukesh Thummar, Ashok Mavani, Ramesh Bhalar, Divyesh Rana, Pradip Jotangiya, Bharat Kakadiya and a woman allegedly brought the high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in an SUV which was intercepted near Amraiwadi area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajit Rajian.

Pradip Jotangiya is a 'spiritual and yoga teacher' at Shree Satyam Yog Foundation in Surat. The SUV had a "VVVIP" sticker and a plate reading "Shri Satyam Yog Foundation Recognized by Ayush Mantralay, Govt. of India".

Currency bundles were recovered from a black bag and concealed packaging inside the vehicle, the official said, adding that the process to arrest the accused was underway.

A crime branch team was immediately sent to Surat, and in coordination with the Surat crime branch, another Rs 28 lakh in fake currency was seized from a house where notes were being printed. Some equipment was also seized, DCP Rajian added.

Mukesh Thummar was allegedly the kingpin of the racket and arranged equipment and raw material including printers and paper cutting machines, as per an official release. Counterfeit currency was being printed at the place for the last four months, it added.

AI and E-Commerce in Counterfeit Currency Production

The accused had procured security thread paper resembling RBI markings from Chinese sources through e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba, it said.

Probe also revealed that photo-editing software and AI-based platforms such as ChatGPT were used to refine the design, layout, and visual features of counterfeit notes. One of the accused had expertise in graphic editing and printing processes.

The accused initially tested the counterfeit notes by using them in a few transactions. After gaining confidence that the fake currency was not being detected, they engaged agents to produce additional notes, Rajian said.

The accused will be produced before a court later on Thursday and police will seek their custody, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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