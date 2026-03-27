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Surat Fuel Racket: Two Arrested for Selling Substandard Diesel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 20:44 IST

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In Surat, Gujarat, two individuals have been apprehended for running an illegal fuel outlet and selling low-quality diesel, prompting a police investigation into a larger fuel scam.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two individuals arrested in Surat for operating an illegal fuel outlet.
  • The accused were selling low-quality diesel at cheaper rates.
  • Police seized 800 litres of substandard diesel and two tanker vehicles.
  • The total value of seized goods is estimated at Rs 22,69,600.
  • Authorities are searching for two more individuals involved in the illegal fuel operation.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly running an illegal fuel outlet and selling low-quality diesel at cheaper rates in Surat in Gujarat, a police official said on Friday.

A total of 800 litres of low-quality diesel was seized from accused Bharat Kerasiya (43) and Mahesh Khisdiya (32), Amroli police station inspector JB Vanar told PTI.

 

Details of the Illegal Operation

"The two had set up an illegal fuel pump beside a tea stall close to Anjani Industries Canal along Amroli-Velanja road. We seized goods worth Rs 22,69,600, including 800 litres of low-quality diesel valued at Rs 61,600, two tanker vehicles costing Rs 22 lakh and mobile phones worth Rs 8,000," he said.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and efforts are on to nab two more persons involved in the racket, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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