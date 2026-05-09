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Supriya Sule's Car Hit Due To Reckless Driving On Expressway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 22:26 IST

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Supriya Sule's car was struck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to reckless driving, prompting her to advocate for increased road safety measures and responsible driving habits.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Supriya Sule's car was hit by a vehicle due to reckless driving on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
  • Sule and her fellow passengers are safe following the car accident.
  • The incident highlights the dangers of overspeeding and negligent driving on highways.
  • Sule urges motorists to wear seat belts and practice responsible driving for road safety.

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Saturday said her car was dashed by another vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway but she and those travelling with her were safe.

Road Safety Appeal After Expressway Incident

"While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving," she wrote on X.

 

"Thankfully, everyone is safe," the Baramati MP added.

The incident was a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligent driving can put lives at risk, Sule said, appealing to motorists to wear seat belts, remain alert and follow responsible driving practices to make highways safer for all.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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