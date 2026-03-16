Speeding Jeep Accident Injures 26 Labourers in Nagpur District

A speeding jeep accident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, resulted in injuries to 26 labourers, highlighting concerns about road safety and transportation of workers in the region.

Key Points A speeding jeep overturned near the Wardha River in Nagpur, Maharashtra, injuring 26 labourers.

The vehicle was overcrowded and headed to Belona village when the driver lost control.

Local residents and police responded to the scene, providing assistance and transporting the injured to hospitals.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the Nagpur jeep accident.

Twenty-six labourers, including nine women, were injured after a speeding pick-up jeep overturned near the Wardha River in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The labourers were crammed in the vehicle, which was headed to Belona village.

"The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Wardha River at Mowad," a police official said.

Local residents rushed to the spot and helped the injured.

After receiving information about the accident, a team from Narkhed police station reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. After primary treatment, they were referred to the GMC&H in Nagpur for further treatment.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.