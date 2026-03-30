Congress MP's Car Rams into CNG Truck Near Nagpur

Indian MP Prashant Padole survived a car accident near Nagpur after his SUV collided with a CNG truck, raising concerns about road safety and prompting an investigation into the incident.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points MP Prashant Padole was involved in a car accident near Nagpur when his SUV hit a CNG truck.

The accident occurred while Padole was travelling to Nagpur airport to catch a flight to Delhi for Parliament.

The front of Padole's vehicle was heavily damaged, and his driver, PA, and gunman sustained minor injuries.

The truck driver, who initially fled the scene, has been apprehended and charged with rash and negligent driving.

Bhandara-Gondiya MP Prashant Padole had a narrow escape after his SUV hit a CNG-carrying truck in Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 5:30am near Haldiram's factory on Bhandara Road, the Wadoda police station official added.

"The Congress MP's Toyota Fortuner hit a truck loaded with CNG from behind. The truck was trying to move to the left lane when the SUV rammed into it. Padole was on his way to Nagpur airport to catch a Delhi-bound flight to attend Parliament," he said.

"The front portion of the Fortuner was heavily damaged. SUV driver Rahul Girhepunje, PA Devendra Shahare and gunman Akash Khadse sustained minor injuries," the official added.

Truck driver Vikram Bahadur Singh, who fled from the spot, was held from Yavatmal, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Mhaske said.

Singh has been charged with rash and negligent driving under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, Mhaske added.