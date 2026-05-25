Supreme Court asks media to exercise restraint in reporting Twisha Sharma death case

The Supreme Court of India has called for media restraint in reporting the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, stressing the importance of a fair and impartial investigation into the dowry harassment and abetment to suicide allegations.

IMAGE: The body of Twisha Sharma being handed over to family members for the last rites at AIIMS Bhopal mortuary, Bhopal, May 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points The Supreme Court has requested media to exercise restraint in reporting the death of Twisha Sharma, citing concerns over statements from involved families impacting the investigation.

The court emphasised the need for a fair, independent, and impartial investigation, urging families to record statements with the investigating agency instead of public platforms.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted significant progress due to media intervention and confirmed the CBI would take over the probe.

An FIR has been registered against Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the in-laws claim drug addiction.

The Supreme Court disposed of the suo motu case, urging the public to refrain from speculation and trust the investigating agency.

Observing that it was pained by the handling of the case, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the media to exercise restraint while reporting developments in the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma.

Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

The police have registered an FIR against the woman's husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, on charges of dowry harassment.

Ensuring Fair Investigation

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it will ensure that the investigation is fair, independent, and impartial in the case. "We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure. We request media not to record statements of the victim's family and reduce their pain to sound bites," the bench said, adding that a narrative should be avoided.

CBI to Take Over Probe

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, submitted that significant progress in the case had been made due to media intervention. He said the case was a message for all parents that it is better to have a divorced daughter than face such an unfortunate incident. The top court noted the submission of the solicitor general that he will take up the matter with the authorities to ensure that the CBI immediately takes over the probe.

Public and Media Responsibility

"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the bench said.

"We also request the media to avoid recording statements of persons who are likely to be potential witnesses, as it may unnecessarily impact the outcomes on certain issues which are to be investigated. We also request the public that they should refrain from speculation and to have trust and faith in one of the premier investigating agencies. We are sure that in due course of time it will take the investigation to a conclusion," it said while disposing of the suo motu case.