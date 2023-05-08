'This fight is for the daughters of India'

'We request the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to get justice delivered as soon as possible because we as well as the nation are at a loss while we keep sitting here for the protest.'

IMAGE: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI

With the farmers joining the wrestlers' protest in the national capital over sexual harassment allegation against the Wrestlers Federation of India's (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ace grappler Bajrang Punia on Monday said that the protest is a "fight for the daughters of India".

Star wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding action against the Brij Bhushan over sexual harassment charges.

Various organisations have come forward to show support for the wrestlers and their protests. On Sunday, Khap Panchayat came forward in support of the protesters, demanding the government put the WFI Chief behind bars.

While talking to ANI, Punia said, "I want to thank you for those who are coming forward to support us. This protest is not limited to wrestlers only, instead it is a fight for the nation as well, a fight for the daughters of India."

He added, "Whether it be, farmer, labourer, women, student organisations whichever union have decided to join us at Jantar Mantar, I want to thank them all. The Government hasn't given any concrete statement as of yet. Until justice is not served to us, we will continue the protest."

Security at the Delhi-Ghazipur border has been beefed up in view of the farmers coming from various states in the national capital to support the protesting wrestlers in the national capital.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had announced holding nationwide protests in support of the wrestler.

"We have not come here to do politics, we are here to get justice. Those who are willing to join the protest, are welcomed, no one has highjacked the protest instead we are fighting for protest, " said Punia.

"We only demand that the charges put on the chairman of the federation are investigated, he should be arrested. This is the reason we are here, not for politics. For those who are saying that this protest is highjacked, they should visit here and deliver us justice", he added.

Punia further said, "We request the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to get justice delivered as soon as possible because we as well as the nation are at a loss while we keep sitting here for the protest.

"There are two major upcoming tournaments and we as wrestlers need to prepare for them. We don't want the nation to lose as we only play to get a medal for the country. That's why I request to get the case solved as soon as possible."