First Sight Of Trump After Shooting

Donald Trump arrived on Sunday in Milwaukee, where he will be formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate later this week after surviving an assassination attempt that has aggravated an already bitter US political divide, Reuters reported.

Trump pumped his fist in the air several times as he descended the stairs from his plane after arriving in Milwaukee, Reuters noted.

'This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would've been two days ago,' Trump told the Washington Examiner.

The FBI said there were no known threats to the Republican convention while the Secret Service said it does not anticipate any changes to the security plan.

IMAGE: Donald Trump arrives on Trump Force One in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a day after he survived an assassination attempt. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump supporters wait for his arrival in Milwaukee. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Another supporter waits for Trump to arrive on Trump Force One in Milwaukee. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

IMAGE: Ida Macdonald bows her head in prayer at a prayer rally in support of Trump in Georgetown, Texas. Photograph: Sergio Flores/Reuters

IMAGE: Supporters write messages of support for Trump in Georgetown, Texas. Photograph: Sergio Flores/Reuters

IMAGE: Supporters gather at a prayer rally for Trump in Georgetown, Texas. Photograph: Sergio Flores/Reuters

IMAGE: A pro-Trump supporter holds a banner reading 'Trump 2024 in Huntington Beach, California. Photograph: Etienne Laurent/Reuters

IMAGE: A pro-Trump supporter waves a flag reading 'God Guns and Trump' in Huntington Beach, California. Photograph: Etienne Laurent/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com