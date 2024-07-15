News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » First Sight Of Trump After Shooting

First Sight Of Trump After Shooting

By REDIFF NEWS
July 15, 2024 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Donald Trump arrived on Sunday in Milwaukee, where he will be formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate later this week after surviving an assassination attempt that has aggravated an already bitter US political divide, Reuters reported.

Trump pumped his fist in the air several times as he descended the stairs from his plane after arriving in Milwaukee, Reuters noted.

'This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would've been two days ago,' Trump told the Washington Examiner.

The FBI said there were no known threats to the Republican convention while the Secret Service said it does not anticipate any changes to the security plan.

 

IMAGE: Donald Trump arrives on Trump Force One in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a day after he survived an assassination attempt. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump supporters wait for his arrival in Milwaukee. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another supporter waits for Trump to arrive on Trump Force One in Milwaukee. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ida Macdonald bows her head in prayer at a prayer rally in support of Trump in Georgetown, Texas. Photograph: Sergio Flores/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters write messages of support for Trump in Georgetown, Texas. Photograph: Sergio Flores/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters gather at a prayer rally for Trump in Georgetown, Texas. Photograph: Sergio Flores/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A pro-Trump supporter holds a banner reading 'Trump 2024 in Huntington Beach, California. Photograph: Etienne Laurent/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A pro-Trump supporter waves a flag reading 'God Guns and Trump' in Huntington Beach, California. Photograph: Etienne Laurent/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Trump shooting underscores political violence threat'
'Trump shooting underscores political violence threat'
Trump shooter was a Republican, due to vote this year
Trump shooter was a Republican, due to vote this year
How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter?
How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter?
Companies Join Battle Against Sugar, Salt
Companies Join Battle Against Sugar, Salt
PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win Copa America
PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win Copa America
'Overconfidence' hurt BJP in LS polls: Yogi
'Overconfidence' hurt BJP in LS polls: Yogi
Sarfira Struggles To Fly High At BO
Sarfira Struggles To Fly High At BO
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

We will fear not, must stand united: Trump post attack

We will fear not, must stand united: Trump post attack

'Let Me Get My Shoes', Trump Said After Shooting

'Let Me Get My Shoes', Trump Said After Shooting

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances