Trump Defiant After Being Shot

Republican presidential candidate and former United States president Donald J Trump, 78, was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when a shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, the US Secret Service said.

The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured.

IMAGE: Trump gives the clenched fist salute as Secret Service agents move him off stage after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. All photographs: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: A bullet struck Trump's right ear, but the former president was otherwise okay, hospital sources told reporters.

IMAGE: The moment Trump was hit by the bullet.

IMAGE: Trump ducked for cover immediately; his quick reaction saved his life.

IMAGE: Trump is assisted by Secret Service agents, here and below.

IMAGE: US Secret Service agents patrol the area after multiple gunshots rang out at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

IMAGE: Trump supporters react after the shooting.

IMAGE: Security personnel put up barricade tape at the location of the shooting.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com