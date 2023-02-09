News
Rediff.com  » News » Sunak Welcomes Zelenskyy With A Hug

Sunak Welcomes Zelenskyy With A Hug

By REDIFF NEWS
February 09, 2023 12:56 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a surprise visit to the UK in his second visit outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion nearly a year ago.

Zelenskyy urged the West to send combat aircraft to his war-torn country.

He also met Britain's King Charles III and addressed the British parliament.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Downing Street office said the UK will weigh sending jets to Ukraine in the 'long-term'.

Zelenskyy's Western allies have remained divided over sending combat jets to Ukraine. The United States has already refused to send F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

 

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Stansted airport. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy and Sunak outside 10 Downing Street, the British prime minister's office and home in London. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sunak hosts Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy and Sunak chat before the news conference at an army camp in Dorset, England. Photograph: Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images

IMAGE: Zelenskyy and Sunak at the news conference. Photograph: Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy and Sunak at the army camp. Photograph: Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy hugs a BBC journalist at the news conference. Photograph: Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Sunak and Zelenskyy visit a military facility to meet Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks in Lulworth, Dorset. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Sunak and Zelenskyy at the military facility. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy and Sunak sign a declaration of unity at the military facility. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Britain's King Charles III with Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
