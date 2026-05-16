HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » G Sudhakaran Open To Ministerial Role If Offered

G Sudhakaran Open To Ministerial Role If Offered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 17:41 IST

Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, now an independent MLA in Kerala, has expressed his willingness to accept a ministerial position if offered by the UDF, highlighting his past experience and readiness to serve.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, now a UDF-backed independent MLA, is open to a ministerial role in Kerala.
  • Sudhakaran stated he would accept a ministerial position if offered, despite not actively seeking one.
  • He has previously served as a minister twice in LDF governments.
  • Other former CPI(M) leaders, V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan, also won as UDF-backed independents.
  • CM-designate V D Satheesan invited Sudhakaran to the swearing-in ceremony.

Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, elected as a UDF-backed independent in the Kerala Assembly polls, said on Saturday that he would not seek a ministerial berth but would accept one if offered.

Sudhakaran, who had served as a minister twice in earlier LDF governments, did not renew his CPI(M) membership this year, alleging disrespect from the district leadership and cyber attacks against him and his family.

 

Sudhakaran's Stance on Ministerial Role

Speaking to reporters, he said he was unaware whether his name was being considered for the cabinet following the UDF's victory.

"Nobody has spoken to me about it. I don't know whether there have been any discussions. I am not part of the committee that makes such decisions. I have not demanded anything," he said.

Sudhakaran said he had become a minister twice in the past without making any demands.

"It was offered after the leadership had made a decision. This time too, I will not make any demands. If such a decision is taken, I will accept it and be thankful. If not, I have no problem," he said.

Invitation to Swearing-In Ceremony

He also said CM-designate V D Satheesan had contacted him on Saturday morning and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

"I will go to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night," he said.

Other Former CPI(M) Leaders

Meanwhile, former CPI(M) leaders V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan, who also won the election as UDF-backed independents, met various UDF leaders in Thiruvananthapuram earlier in the day.

Kunhikrishnan was expelled from the CPI(M) after raising allegations of misappropriation of party funds in Payyannur, Kannur.

Similarly, Govindan was expelled after questioning the party's decision to field the wife of CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan from Thaliparamba in the Assembly election.

Both leaders received a warm welcome from Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala during their meeting.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Congress-led UDF closely monitoring CPI(M) leader's independent election bid in Kerala
Congress-led UDF closely monitoring CPI(M) leader's independent election bid in Kerala
Sudhakaran Reaffirms CM Pick for Kerala if UDF Wins
Sudhakaran Reaffirms CM Pick for Kerala if UDF Wins
Ex-CPI(M) Leader Sudhakaran Refutes Kerala CM's Contact Claims
Ex-CPI(M) Leader Sudhakaran Refutes Kerala CM's Contact Claims
CPI(M) MLA Downplays G Sudhakaran's Independent Candidacy
CPI(M) MLA Downplays G Sudhakaran's Independent Candidacy
Why Former CPI(M) Leader Predicts LDF's Defeat in Kerala Elections
Why Former CPI(M) Leader Predicts LDF's Defeat in Kerala Elections

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

PM Modi Welcomed with Cheers as He Arrives on Stage in The Hague Event1:09

PM Modi Welcomed with Cheers as He Arrives on Stage in...

PM Modi enjoys musical and cultural performances at The Hague Hotel in the Netherlands3:03

PM Modi enjoys musical and cultural performances at The...

PM Modi was mesmerized by the cultural dance in the Netherlands applauded and praised it this way2:55

PM Modi was mesmerized by the cultural dance in the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO