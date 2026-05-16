G Sudhakaran Open To Ministerial Role If Offered

Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, now an independent MLA in Kerala, has expressed his willingness to accept a ministerial position if offered by the UDF, highlighting his past experience and readiness to serve.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, now a UDF-backed independent MLA, is open to a ministerial role in Kerala.

Sudhakaran stated he would accept a ministerial position if offered, despite not actively seeking one.

He has previously served as a minister twice in LDF governments.

Other former CPI(M) leaders, V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan, also won as UDF-backed independents.

CM-designate V D Satheesan invited Sudhakaran to the swearing-in ceremony.

Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, elected as a UDF-backed independent in the Kerala Assembly polls, said on Saturday that he would not seek a ministerial berth but would accept one if offered.

Sudhakaran, who had served as a minister twice in earlier LDF governments, did not renew his CPI(M) membership this year, alleging disrespect from the district leadership and cyber attacks against him and his family.

Sudhakaran's Stance on Ministerial Role

Speaking to reporters, he said he was unaware whether his name was being considered for the cabinet following the UDF's victory.

"Nobody has spoken to me about it. I don't know whether there have been any discussions. I am not part of the committee that makes such decisions. I have not demanded anything," he said.

Sudhakaran said he had become a minister twice in the past without making any demands.

"It was offered after the leadership had made a decision. This time too, I will not make any demands. If such a decision is taken, I will accept it and be thankful. If not, I have no problem," he said.

Invitation to Swearing-In Ceremony

He also said CM-designate V D Satheesan had contacted him on Saturday morning and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

"I will go to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night," he said.

Other Former CPI(M) Leaders

Meanwhile, former CPI(M) leaders V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan, who also won the election as UDF-backed independents, met various UDF leaders in Thiruvananthapuram earlier in the day.

Kunhikrishnan was expelled from the CPI(M) after raising allegations of misappropriation of party funds in Payyannur, Kannur.

Similarly, Govindan was expelled after questioning the party's decision to field the wife of CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan from Thaliparamba in the Assembly election.

Both leaders received a warm welcome from Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala during their meeting.