Why Former CPI(M) Leader Predicts LDF's Defeat in Kerala Elections

A former CPI(M) leader predicts a significant shift in Kerala politics, forecasting the LDF's defeat in the upcoming elections due to leadership failures and highlighting the rising influence of the Congress-led UDF.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI

Key Points Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran predicts the LDF will not win a third term in Kerala due to leadership failures.

Sudhakaran criticises the CPI(M) leadership for political failures and praises the Congress-led UDF's supportive stance.

Sudhakaran claims widespread support from various groups, including UDF workers and disillusioned CPI(M) members.

Sudhakaran is contesting as an independent candidate from Ambalapuzha, opposing corruption and 'mafia politics'.

Sudhakaran believes the Chief Minister's ambition for a third term is unlikely to be realised.

Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran on Thursday said that Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF will not get a third term in office as the leadership of the Left party has "failed politically", while that of the Congress and UDF can be seen winning.

Sudhakaran, who recently decided to contest as an independent candidate from the Ambalapuzha assembly seat, made the remarks in a Facebook post.

Four-time MLA and former minister Sudhakaran decided not to renew his party membership, claiming that he and his family were attacked online by CPI(M) cadres and that he did not receive proper recognition from the party's district leadership.

Following his decision, the CPI(M) had organised a rally against him.

In his Facebook post, Sudhakaran said that having worked with the communist movement for more than six decades, as a member and as part of its leadership, he has, for the past several years, not been able to continue his political activities fearlessly and honestly.

He said that he decided to contest as an independent candidate as part of his stand against corrupt people and those who indulge in "criminal and mafia politics".

"The goal of this stance is the development of Ambalapuzha, the district and Kerala," he said.

Sudhakaran's Claims and Criticisms

Sudhakaran, in his post, claimed that the leadership of the LDF, which is opposing me, is constantly carrying out false propaganda, but it has not affected the people.

He said that while the LDF leadership openly came forward to "insult, abuse and spread misinformation about him, the Congress-led UDF took up a "wise" stand through their words of comfort and supportive actions.

"While the CPI(M) leadership has failed politically, the opposition in general and the Congress in particular have seen political success," he contended.

According to him, the people of Ambalapuzha, regardless of their political differences, caste and religious considerations, were working for him.

Besides them, the UDF and Congress workers were also working for me and have assured him that they will be with him till he wins, Sudhakaran said and thanked them for their support.

He also claimed that many party members in the Left in general and in the CPI(M) in particular and tens of thousands of voters were also standing with him.

"As a result, the chief minister's dream of a third term is being dashed," Sudhakaran said.