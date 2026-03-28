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Home  » News » Sudhakaran Reaffirms CM Pick for Kerala if UDF Wins

Sudhakaran Reaffirms CM Pick for Kerala if UDF Wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 22:51 IST

Congress MP K Sudhakaran remains steadfast in his choice for Kerala's Chief Minister if the UDF secures victory in the upcoming Assembly elections, following discussions with Rahul Gandhi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • K Sudhakaran reiterated his preferred candidate for Kerala CM if the UDF wins the upcoming Assembly polls.
  • The Congress MP confirmed he had no specific discussion with Rahul Gandhi regarding the CM candidate during their meeting.
  • Sudhakaran had previously suggested Ramesh Chennithala for the Chief Minister position.
  • Despite reaffirming his stance, Sudhakaran stated he made no demands during the meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP K Sudhakaran on Saturday, after meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, reiterated that he is sticking to his stand on who should be Kerala CM if the UDF wins in the April 9 Assembly polls.

The Congress strongman from Kannur, however, made it clear that he did not have any discussion regarding the CM candidate with Rahul.

 

Sudhakaran had earlier mooted the name of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the CM candidate.

Following the meeting with Rahul, when reporters asked him if he suggested a CM candidate, the Congress MP from Kannur said, "I had earlier said a name. I am not repeating it now. There was no talk about it in the discussions today. I have not made any demands."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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